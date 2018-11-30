TMZ Releases Video of Kareem Hunt in Physical Altercation with Woman in February

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

TMZ Sports released surveillance video Friday of Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt pushing and kicking a woman at a Cleveland hotel in February.

In the video, Hunt can be seen arguing with a 19-year-old woman and then shoving her. After she hits him in the face, Hunt pushes another man into the woman and then kicks her while she is crouching low to the ground.

While it was first reported shortly after it occurred in February, Hunt has not been punished by the NFL.

Per Benjamin Allbright of Mile High Sports Radio, sources said both the NFL and the Chiefs knew about the existence of the video.

According to TMZ Sports, Hunt was not arrested after police were called Feb. 10 since they were unable to determine if a crime had been committed.

The woman reportedly told police they "kicked her out of his room after she refused to hook up with one of the men in Kareem's entourage."

Hunt's friends then reportedly told police the woman used the N-word and struck another woman after being asked to leave.

ESPN's Mina Kimes tweeted a statement made by Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt in August on the matter:

The 23-year-old Hunt is in the midst of his second NFL season, and he has been a huge part of the 9-2 Chiefs' offensive success.

Through 11 games, Hunt has rushed for 824 yards and seven touchdowns while catching 26 passes for 378 yards and seven scores.

TMZ Sports reached out to the NFL to gather information regarding whether the league sought out the hotel video involving Hunt, but the NFL has yet to respond.