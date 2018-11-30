Thunder News: Injured Andre Roberson Suffered Setback, Out at Least 6 Weeks

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

The Oklahoma City Thunder will be without guard Andre Roberson for at least the next six weeks, according to ESPN's Royce Young.

Roberson has yet to play this season as he continues to rehab from a ruptured patellar tendon suffered in January. Per Young, Roberson suffered a setback Thursday after experiencing discomfort after jumping during a workout.

An MRI revealed he has a small avulsion fracture in his knee. The team will re-evaluate him in six weeks.

