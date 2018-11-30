Thunder News: Injured Andre Roberson Suffered Setback, Out at Least 6 Weeks

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistNovember 30, 2018

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Andre Roberson lies on the court after slipping during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons, Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

The Oklahoma City Thunder will be without guard Andre Roberson for at least the next six weeks, according to ESPN's Royce Young.

Roberson has yet to play this season as he continues to rehab from a ruptured patellar tendon suffered in January. Per Young, Roberson suffered a setback Thursday after experiencing discomfort after jumping during a workout.

An MRI revealed he has a small avulsion fracture in his knee. The team will re-evaluate him in six weeks.

           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

