UFC Star Cris Cyborg Trains Actress Halle Berry Ahead of 'John Wick 3' Movie

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistNovember 30, 2018

FILE - In this Sept. 25, 2016, file photo, Brazil's Cris “Cyborg” Justino celebrates after defeating Sweden's Lina Lansberg during a UFC Fight Night mixed martial arts bout in Brasilia, Brazil. Justino agreed to make a title defense against Yana Kunitskaya, of Russia, on short notice in the headlining bout at UFC 222 because she believes champions should be willing to fight anywhere at any time. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres, File)
Eraldo Peres/Associated Press

As Halle Berry takes on John Wick 3: Parabellum, she spent some time with one of the best fighters in the world.

The 52-year-old actress took to Instagram on Thursday to reveal she came face-to-face with UFC star Cris Cyborg. ESPN's Ariel Helwani also tweeted out a photo from the session:

Cyborg (20-1) is in the process of training for a UFC 232 showdown against Amanda Nunes (16-4), which will be held in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Dec. 29. John Wick 3 is scheduled to hit theaters in May 2019.

