UFC Star Cris Cyborg Trains Actress Halle Berry Ahead of 'John Wick 3' Movie

Eraldo Peres/Associated Press

As Halle Berry takes on John Wick 3: Parabellum, she spent some time with one of the best fighters in the world.

The 52-year-old actress took to Instagram on Thursday to reveal she came face-to-face with UFC star Cris Cyborg. ESPN's Ariel Helwani also tweeted out a photo from the session:

Cyborg (20-1) is in the process of training for a UFC 232 showdown against Amanda Nunes (16-4), which will be held in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Dec. 29. John Wick 3 is scheduled to hit theaters in May 2019.