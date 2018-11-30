UFC Star Cris Cyborg Trains Actress Halle Berry Ahead of 'John Wick 3' Movie

UFC Star Cris Cyborg Trains Actress Halle Berry Ahead of 'John Wick 3' MovieNovember 30, 2018
Eraldo Peres/Associated Press
As Halle Berry takes on John Wick 3: Parabellum, she spent some time with one of the best fighters in the world.
The 52-year-old actress took to Instagram on Thursday to reveal she came face-to-face with UFC star Cris Cyborg. ESPN's Ariel Helwani also tweeted out a photo from the session:
Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani
Oh just UFC women’s featherweight champion @criscyborg hanging out with the incomparable @halleberry at @CrisCyborgGym earlier today. https://t.co/5DYsmJblao
Cyborg (20-1) is in the process of training for a UFC 232 showdown against Amanda Nunes (16-4), which will be held in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Dec. 29. John Wick 3 is scheduled to hit theaters in May 2019.
