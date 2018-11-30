Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp Expecting 'Proper Fight' in 'Special' Merseyside Derby

Getty Images/Getty Images

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is expecting Sunday's Merseyside derby with Everton to be a "proper fight."

Everton travel to Anfield in search of their first win over their bitter rivals since 2010, a run spanning 17 meetings.

Despite the Reds' advantageous recent record in the fixture, the German is anticipating a tough match, per Goal's Neil Jones:

Klopp is relishing the prospect of testing his side against the Toffees, too, per James Pearce of the Liverpool Echo:

Liverpool are second in the Premier League—just two points behind leaders Manchester City—having gone unbeaten thus far.

Everton are 11 points back on the Reds in sixth, but they're in good form and have won five of their last seven league matches.

The Reds will be without suspended captain Jordan Henderson after he was sent off for two bookable offences in their 3-0 win over Watford in their last Premier League game.

Per Jones, Klopp is not concerned, but it seems Liverpool are waiting on the fitness of some players after their UEFA Champions League exertions against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday.

"As long as all the others are fit, we have solutions, that is good, he said. "Not 100 per cent on the squad situation. We had an intense game, and we have a lot of knocks. We have to see."

Georginio Wijnaldum and James Milner started against PSG, while Klopp could give Fabinho, Naby Keita or Xherdan Shaqiri their first taste of a Merseyside derby.

Per Carl Markham of the Press Association, Klopp did not take kindly to a question about his midfield:

While Henderson's absence is something of a blow, Liverpool should have several strong options available to them if they're fit to play.

Klopp is also right to point out their defensive record.

Everton have largely relied on Richarlison and Gylfi Sigurdsson to find the net this season—they've scored 12 of the 20 goals Everton have scored overall.

Against the joint-best defence in the Premier League, goals might not be easy to come by for the Toffees, particularly if the Reds focus on shutting those two down.