Report: Barcelona in Pole Position for Adrien Rabiot, Star in 'Cold War' at PSG

Barcelona are reportedly leading the race to sign Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot, who is said to be "fighting a cold war" at the Parc des Princes.

Mundo Deportivo (h/t Sport Witness) reported tensions between PSG and Rabiot—whose contract at PSG expires in June—are at a high after he was benched for Wednesday's 2-1 UEFA Champions League win over Liverpool.



However, Sport Witness also mentioned PSG manager Thomas Tuchel told RMC Sport that Rabiot's expiring contract had nothing to do with him being dropped to the bench against the Reds.

Not for the first time in his PSG career, Rabiot will enter the final six months of his deal in January, and the indecision over whether he'll stay or go appears to have soured the atmosphere. If not within the club, then certainly between Rabiot and some fans.

Get French Football News posted a video of supporters reacting negatively to his name being read out prior to their 1-0 win over Toulouse on Saturday, when he assisted Edinson Cavani's superb winner:

Again, fans at the Parc des Princes could be heard on Wednesday booing Rabiot when he came on for Kylian Mbappe with five minutes remaining.

Rabiot is represented by his mother Veronique, whom Barcelona will have to deal with should they wish to sign the playmaker—either for a fee in January or as a free transfer at the end of this season.

The 23-year-old could complement a midfield that added highly promising Arthur Melo, 22, to its ranks earlier in 2018. Arturo Vidal was also signed in the summer but isn't a long-term option at 31, while Sergio Busquets and Ivan Rakitic are both 30 and will need to be replaced in the coming years.

French football writer Jeremy Smith reported Tuchel and Rabiot were on frosty terms:

Things would appear to line up if that were the case. Marquinhos played in midfield for a second time in the Champions League this season on Wednesday, presumably as a replacement for Rabiot.

Podcaster Rich Allen commented that Rabiot's attitude issues could be his downfall, and that's one aspect of his character Barca may need to be aware of:

Rabiot's expiring deal raises the question as to whether he's too good to pass up, and Barca are said to sit at the head of the queue, with one month remaining until the player can sign a pre-contract agreement on January 1.