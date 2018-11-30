Maurizio Sarri Not Thinking of Premier League Rotation Despite 4-0 PAOK Win

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistNovember 30, 2018

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 29: Maurizio Sarri of Chelsea looks on prior to the UEFA Europa League Group L match between Chelsea and PAOK at Stamford Bridge on November 29, 2018 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Harriet Lander/Copa/Getty Images)
Harriet Lander/Copa/Getty Images

Maurizio Sarri said he will not be looking to rotate his Chelsea side much in the Premier League despite several players putting in a good performance in Thursday's UEFA Europa League win over PAOK. 

Olivier Giroud netted twice in the 4-0 victory, while Callum Hudson-Odoi and Alvaro Morata also got on the scoresheet, with Cesc Fabregas standing out with an impressive showing.

The win came on the back of a 3-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur, but Sarri isn't set to ring the changes.

Per the Press Association (h/t MailOnline), he said: "In the last match the problem was the team, not one or two players."

                         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Union: 'Not a Piece of Truth' in Balotelli Rumours

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Union: 'Not a Piece of Truth' in Balotelli Rumours

    Tom Sunderland
    via Bleacher Report

    Southampton vs. Man Utd: Jose Looking for 2nd Win in Nov.

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Southampton vs. Man Utd: Jose Looking for 2nd Win in Nov.

    Christopher Simpson
    via Bleacher Report

    De Gea's New Contract Depends on If Mourinho Stays or Goes

    World Football logo
    World Football

    De Gea's New Contract Depends on If Mourinho Stays or Goes

    Christopher Simpson
    via Bleacher Report

    Prem Fixtures: Huge Derbies Could Blow Open Title Race 🗓

    Chelsea logo
    Chelsea

    Prem Fixtures: Huge Derbies Could Blow Open Title Race 🗓

    Matt Jones
    via Bleacher Report