Maurizio Sarri Not Thinking of Premier League Rotation Despite 4-0 PAOK Win

Maurizio Sarri said he will not be looking to rotate his Chelsea side much in the Premier League despite several players putting in a good performance in Thursday's UEFA Europa League win over PAOK.

Olivier Giroud netted twice in the 4-0 victory, while Callum Hudson-Odoi and Alvaro Morata also got on the scoresheet, with Cesc Fabregas standing out with an impressive showing.

The win came on the back of a 3-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur, but Sarri isn't set to ring the changes.

Per the Press Association (h/t MailOnline), he said: "In the last match the problem was the team, not one or two players."

