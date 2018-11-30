Philadelphia Union Say There's 'Not a Piece of Truth' in Mario Balotelli Rumours

Tom Sunderland@@TomSunderland_Featured ColumnistNovember 30, 2018

Nice's Italian forward Mario Balotelli reacts during the French L1 football match between Nice and Lille at The 'Allianz Riviera' Stadium in Nice, south-eastern France on November 25, 2018. (Photo by VALERY HACHE / AFP) (Photo credit should read VALERY HACHE/AFP/Getty Images)
VALERY HACHE/Getty Images

Philadelphia Union sporting director Ernst Tanner has said there is "not a piece of truth" in rumours linking the Major League Soccer club with a move to sign Nice and Italy striker Mario Balotelli

Former Manchester City frontman Balotelli has been rumoured to be in discussions with the club, but Tanner recently told Jonathan Tannenwald of the Philadelphia Inquirer there have been no such talks.

Tanner, who is on a scouting trip in Europe, dismissed the speculation and said: "There is not a piece of truth in that story. I don't know why this is coming up. I never was in touch with him."

        

