Ranking Most Likely Candidates to Win Men's and Women's WWE Royal Rumble 2019

Credit: WWE.com

Relatively speaking, only a handful of women are in the discussion to be fighting for the Raw and SmackDown Women's Championships at WrestleMania, with even fewer being likely candidates to win the Royal Rumble for that title shot.

Two of the women who bridge the gap of being both unlikely and also still plausible are Asuka and Nia Jax.

Both will receive title opportunities at TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs, which means there's at least a chance they won't be eligible to compete in the Royal Rumble because they could be holding the titles themselves. But neither is likely to win gold on December 16.

Behind Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch, Asuka is the de facto third-ranked woman on the blue brand and can't be left out of the discussion, especially since she won last year's Royal Rumble.

But since we've already seen Asuka against Flair, a win for The Empress of Tomorrow would have to set up either a match against Lynch or Ronda Rousey. The former option has a chance but doesn't require a Royal Rumble win, and the latter is not going to be a priority over a Rousey vs. Lynch or Flair match.

Jax is in a similar boat, where losing to Rousey at TLC doesn't take her out of the picture, but her options become limited to just a grudge match against Lynch.

That could spark a Royal Rumble win to excuse why she would be going over to SmackDown to challenge for that title, yet WWE could play around with things and have Jax compete in the Elimination Chamber to earn a title shot regardless of being on another roster given the company can change rules on a whim if necessary.

The third and final outlier who likely won't win but should still be brought up in the discussion is Rousey herself.

In the unlikely event she drops the title to Jax, Rousey could win the Royal Rumble and challenge Flair or Lynch for the SmackDown Women's Championship instead. But that would require taking a loss, putting the belt on Jax and a brand change for Rousey, which would be massive steps to take for something that is more easily done with our two more likely options.