Report: Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins Planned for WWE WrestleMania 35

WWE reportedly has huge plans in place for intercontinental champion Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 35 in April.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Marc Middleton of WrestlingInc.com), the current plan is for Rollins to clash with universal champion Brock Lesnar at the Showcase of the Immortals.

Rollins is in the midst of a feud with former Shield partner Dean Ambrose after Ambrose turned on him and dissolved The Shield.

With Rollins scheduled to face Ambrose at TLC, Meltzer's report suggests The Architect may drop the IC title to Ambrose before going on to vie for the universal title against Lesnar.

Rollins and Lesnar have plenty of history, dating back to when they faced off in a Triple Threat match that also included John Cena at the 2015 Royal Rumble.

Two months later, Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank contract during a WWE Championship match between Lesnar and Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 31. Rollins won that match by pinning Reigns to become WWE champion for the first time.

Lesnar got his rematch four months later at Battleground, but the bout barely got going before The Undertaker interfered and attacked The Beast Incarnate.

On the heels of Lesnar's excellent match against WWE champion Daniel Bryan at Survivor Series on Sunday, there is reason to believe he and Rollins could tear the house down on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

If Rollins vs. Lesnar is planned for WrestleMania, Rollins may be the odds-on favorite to win the Royal Rumble for the first time in his career.

