Seth Rollins, Daniel Bryan and Every Current WWE Champion's Biggest Flaw

Brock Lesnar is a monster who has the appearance and legitimate background to truly come off as a wrecking ball unlike any other.

That is, of course, when he is allowed to do that.

When push comes to shove, Lesnar is able to put on good matches, as evidenced by his performance at Survivor Series.

The fatal flaw that has plagued his past few years is how WWE seems to be perfectly content with having him do the least amount of work and effort possible and that is absolutely it.

The bare minimum is all we get to see. WWE either actively wants him to do nothing but German suplexes and and F-5 in very short matches only a few times a year with a handful of silent appearances on Raw to build to those lame matches, or that is Lesnar's call and no greater effort is made to get more out of him.

By now, his reputation is that he's either lazy, greedy and selfish, or that WWE specifically wants him to be the embodiment of why fans get frustrated and stop watching the product and forces that type of performance onto him.

Either way, it's a misguided direction that hinders his status as a quality performer, as he used to be in a completely different boat before this mandate to make him the unstoppable guy who is never around.

When Lesnar brings his A game, he's great. But when that only happens for roughly 15 minutes or so a year, it just isn't good enough.

