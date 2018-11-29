Shaquille O'Neal Declares Giannis Antetokounmpo 'The New Superman'

Jeffrey Phelps/Associated Press

Among the many accolades bestowed upon Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Milwaukee Bucks star may have received the best gift from Shaquille O'Neal.

Appearing on ESPN Radio's The Stephen A. Smith Show (h/t The Score's Chris Walder) on Thursday, O'Neal announced he was giving his nickname to Antetokounmpo:

"I've never given my name up before, but I'm giving it to him. He's the new Superman. I didn't hit no 3-pointer either, but he's dominating and that's what I like. He's dominating in the paint. You taking it to the hole. You throwing it down. You ain't shooting no flip shots. ...

"And you know what? I don't want to encourage big guys to shoot jumpers and 3-pointers. Stay your big ass on the inside and dominate like you been doing. So I denounce myself as Superman and I'm giving to the 'Greek Freak.' You heard it here first."

As O'Neal mentioned, he's been reluctant to give up the moniker of the DC Comics superhero.

"Superman my ass," O'Neal said of Dwight Howard in 2010 following a game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Orlando Magic. Howard famously donned a Superman cape during the 2008 Slam Dunk Contest.

Antetokounmpo is averaging 27.3 points and 12.9 rebounds per game for the first-place Bucks, but being given the Superman nickname could be the best thing that happens to him this season.