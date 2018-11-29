PSG Transfer News: Strasbourg Reportedly Make Timothy Weah Loan Enquiry

TF-Images/Getty Images

Strasbourg have reportedly asked Paris Saint-Germain if they can take Timothy Weah on loan in January.

According to France Football (h/t Calciomercato.com), Strasbourg have made the enquiry and PSG are receptive to letting him spend the remainder of the campaign elsewhere so he can accrue more experience.

The 18-year-old has made three appearances for PSG's first-team this season. All of them came in August, while the team were still waiting for a number of their senior players to return to action after featuring in the FIFA World Cup.

Weah spent 143 minutes on the pitch in that time and scored twice.

However, PSG's capture of Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting on August 31 has given them a more senior back-up option to call on up front, which is perhaps why Weah has not featured since.

ESPN FC's Jonathan Johnson provided further insight into his situation at the Parc des Princes:

The teenager may have little path to PSG's first team at the moment, but he has made eight appearances for the U.S. men's national team having made his debut for them back in March.

Goal's Ives Galarcep has been impressed with him:

Football writer Robin Bairner, of the same outlet, also believes his mature mentality will serve him well:

Strasbourg's Lebo Mothiba and Nuno da Costa have helped fire them to ninth in Ligue 1 this season, with the pair netting half of the team's 20 goals between them.

Nevertheless, there should be more scope for Weah to gain minutes on the pitch there than at PSG, where he's behind Edinson Cavani and Choupo-Moting in the pecking order.

As such, a loan spell would likely be much more beneficial for the forward than remaining in Paris for the second half of the campaign.