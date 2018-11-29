Juventus Reportedly Join Manchester United in Race for Nikola Milenkovic

Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images

Juventus have reportedly joined Manchester United in pursuing Fiorentina centre-back Nikola Milenkovic.

According to Romeo Agresti of Goal, the Red Devils have already made contact to lodge their interest in the Serb, and Juve's sporting director, Fabio Paratici, has been monitoring him since his time at Partizan Belgrade.

Agresti added that Milenkovic is not currently looking for a move—he has a contract to 2022—and Fiorentina have no intention of selling him.

However, United and Juve both boast the reputation and financial clout to attract just about any player they want.

The Red Devils' need for a new centre-back is glaringly obvious.

They do not boast a single reliable defender in their squad, and it shows as United have conceded 21 goals in 13 league games already this season.

Juve's need for defensive reinforcements is less obvious given Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini continue to perform to a high level.

However, back-ups Daniele Rugani and Medhi Benatia have both hinted at a departure from the Old Lady, per Agresti.

At just 21 years old, Milenkovic is far from the finished article. But he has been impressive since joining Fiorentina in May 2017 from Partizan.

He has played every minute of Fiorentina's 13 Serie A games this season, chipping in with two goals.

Already a 10-time Serbia international, Milenkovic is a fantastic aerial presence thanks to his stature, while he is a mature reader of the game.

He could likely thrive under Jose Mourinho or Massimiliano Allegri, and United and Juve may go head to head to sign him in January.