Juventus Reportedly Join Manchester United in Race for Nikola Milenkovic

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistNovember 29, 2018

FLORENCE, ITALY - NOVEMBER 03: Nikola Milenkovic of ACF Fiorentina in action during the Serie A match between ACF Fiorentina and AS Roma at Stadio Artemio Franchi on November 3, 2018 in Florence, Italy. (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)
Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images

Juventus have reportedly joined Manchester United in pursuing Fiorentina centre-back Nikola Milenkovic.

According to Romeo Agresti of Goal, the Red Devils have already made contact to lodge their interest in the Serb, and Juve's sporting director, Fabio Paratici, has been monitoring him since his time at Partizan Belgrade.

Agresti added that Milenkovic is not currently looking for a move—he has a contract to 2022—and Fiorentina have no intention of selling him. 

However, United and Juve both boast the reputation and financial clout to attract just about any player they want.

The Red Devils' need for a new centre-back is glaringly obvious.

They do not boast a single reliable defender in their squad, and it shows as United have conceded 21 goals in 13 league games already this season.

Juve's need for defensive reinforcements is less obvious given Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini continue to perform to a high level.

SPAL's Italian forward Andrea Petagna (L) and Juventus' Italian defender Leonardo Bonucci go for a header during the Italian Serie A football match Juventus vs Spal 2013 on November 24, 2018 at the Juventus stadium in Turin. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / A
MARCO BERTORELLO/Getty Images

However, back-ups Daniele Rugani and Medhi Benatia have both hinted at a departure from the Old Lady, per Agresti.

At just 21 years old, Milenkovic is far from the finished article. But he has been impressive since joining Fiorentina in May 2017 from Partizan.

He has played every minute of Fiorentina's 13 Serie A games this season, chipping in with two goals.

Already a 10-time Serbia international, Milenkovic is a fantastic aerial presence thanks to his stature, while he is a mature reader of the game.

He could likely thrive under Jose Mourinho or Massimiliano Allegri, and United and Juve may go head to head to sign him in January. 

Related

    Man Utd Have Triggered De Gea's 1-Year Extension

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Man Utd Have Triggered De Gea's 1-Year Extension

    Sky Sports
    via Sky Sports

    Juve Scouted Alex Grimaldo in UCL

    Juventus logo
    Juventus

    Juve Scouted Alex Grimaldo in UCL

    Calciomercato.com | Tutte le news sul calcio in tempo reale
    via Calciomercato.com | Tutte le news sul calcio in tempo reale

    Where Will Big-Name Free Agent Managers Land?

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Where Will Big-Name Free Agent Managers Land?

    Dean Jones
    via Bleacher Report

    Why Are Europe's Best Keepers Struggling?

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Why Are Europe's Best Keepers Struggling?

    Martin Laurence
    via the Guardian