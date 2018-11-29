Real Madrid Reportedly Cancel Alaves Loan Move for Marcos Llorente

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid midfielder Marcos Llorente will reportedly remain at the Santiago Bernabeu for the second half of 2018-19 after the club cancelled a previously agreed loan move to Alaves.

According to AS (h/t Football Espana), the 23-year-old's fine performance against Roma in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday prompted Real to call off the loan deal so that Llorente stays in Madrid into 2019.

