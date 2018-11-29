B/R Kicks x NBA Nightly: CP3 Sits Out in Tattoo AJ4, PJ Goes Huarache 2K4, More

Bill Baptist/Getty Images

Wednesday night featured a near-full slate of games around the Association, with a total of 10 games being played.

That means there were plenty of players getting a chance to show off their footwear—and Giannis Antetokounmpo and DeMar DeRozan were among those who brought their A-games.

Taurean Prince with the Retro Kobe

A Bright Kobe A.D. Colorway for Giannis

DeMar Continues to Go Deep in the Kobe Collection

D'Angelo Russell Shows Love to Kobe Bryant Tonight in Brooklyn

The OBJ x Nike Air Force 1 Utility Is Flashy

Donovan Mitchell Teases His Debut of the Adidas N3XT L3V3L in Brooklyn

PJ Tucker Brings Out the Huarache 2K4

PJ with the Underrated Options

Paul George with Another 2.5 Player-Exclusive

Chris Paul Rocking with Team Early with the Tattoo Air Jordan 4

New UA Team Shoe for Dennis Smith Jr.

Camo Colorway for Damian Lillard

Allonzo Trier Brought Out the Championship KDs

Unfortunately for basketball fans, there are only three NBA games on Thursday's slate. Then again, there was more than enough heat brought on the court on Wednesday to hold fans over for the meantime.