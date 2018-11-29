B/R Kicks x NBA Nightly: CP3 Sits Out in Tattoo AJ4, PJ Goes Huarache 2K4, More

B/R Kicks x NBA Nightly: CP3 Sits Out in Tattoo AJ4, PJ Goes Huarache 2K4, MoreNovember 29, 2018
Wednesday night featured a near-full slate of games around the Association, with a total of 10 games being played.
That means there were plenty of players getting a chance to show off their footwear—and Giannis Antetokounmpo and DeMar DeRozan were among those who brought their A-games.
Taurean Prince with the Retro Kobe
.@taureanprince with the Adidas Crazy 2 KB8 II tonight in Charlotte https://t.co/57TYmUtCbp
A Bright Kobe A.D. Colorway for Giannis
.@Giannis_An34 wearing the Kobe A.D. against Chicago. The Greek Freak 1 can’t come soon enough. https://t.co/7U5HEl1ttT
DeMar Continues to Go Deep in the Kobe Collection
A closer look at @DeMar_DeRozan wearing the Nike Kobe 9 Elite “What The” tonight https://t.co/S5UGWOXQmo
D'Angelo Russell Shows Love to Kobe Bryant Tonight in Brooklyn
.@Dloading wearing the UNDFTD x Nike Kobe 1 Protro tonight against Utah https://t.co/PwBbzRxTjI
The OBJ x Nike Air Force 1 Utility Is Flashy
.@NerlensNoel3 wearing the @obj x Nike Air Force 1 Utility https://t.co/cCHBOSyrXT
Donovan Mitchell Teases His Debut of the Adidas N3XT L3V3L in Brooklyn
🕷 Balenciaga Speed Trainers on foot. 🕷Adidas N3XT L3V3L in hand. https://t.co/BAMKr8y7yD
PJ Tucker Brings Out the Huarache 2K4
PJ Tucker carrying the Penny Hardaway Huarache 2K4s in hand for tonight's game 📸@HoustonRockets https://t.co/bO7p5vF4Pl
PJ with the Underrated Options
PJ Tucker wearing the Penny Hardaway Huarache 2K4 and Hyperdunk Low PE. https://t.co/yetWrf2Z76
Paul George with Another 2.5 Player-Exclusive
Chris Paul Rocking with Team Early with the Tattoo Air Jordan 4
.@CP3 on the sidelines wearing the “Tattoo” Air Jordan 4 against Dallas. https://t.co/y2BZ0ggLvR
New UA Team Shoe for Dennis Smith Jr.
.@Dennis1SmithJr with the Under Armour M-TAG Low tonight 👀 https://t.co/7dINRqhzyv
Camo Colorway for Damian Lillard
🔥@Dame_Lillard’s #NBAKicks! 🔥 🏀: #PureMagic x #RipCity 📺: @NBATV now! https://t.co/RgrRlNbAGt
Allonzo Trier Brought Out the Championship KDs
Unfortunately for basketball fans, there are only three NBA games on Thursday's slate. Then again, there was more than enough heat brought on the court on Wednesday to hold fans over for the meantime.
