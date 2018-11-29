B/R Kicks x NBA Nightly: CP3 Sits Out in Tattoo AJ4, PJ Goes Huarache 2K4, More

Kyle Newport
November 29, 2018

HOUSTON, TX - NOVEMBER 28: Sneakers of PJ Tucker #17 of the Houston Rockets seen during the game against the Dallas Mavericks on November 28, 2018 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Bill Baptist/NBAE via Getty Images)
Bill Baptist/Getty Images

Wednesday night featured a near-full slate of games around the Association, with a total of 10 games being played.

That means there were plenty of players getting a chance to show off their footwear—and Giannis Antetokounmpo and DeMar DeRozan were among those who brought their A-games.

     

Taurean Prince with the Retro Kobe

     

A Bright Kobe A.D. Colorway for Giannis

     

DeMar Continues to Go Deep in the Kobe Collection

     

D'Angelo Russell Shows Love to Kobe Bryant Tonight in Brooklyn

     

The OBJ x Nike Air Force 1 Utility Is Flashy

     

Donovan Mitchell Teases His Debut of the Adidas N3XT L3V3L in Brooklyn

     

PJ Tucker Brings Out the Huarache 2K4

     

PJ with the Underrated Options

     

Paul George with Another 2.5 Player-Exclusive

     

Chris Paul Rocking with Team Early with the Tattoo Air Jordan 4

     

New UA Team Shoe for Dennis Smith Jr.

     

Camo Colorway for Damian Lillard

     

Allonzo Trier Brought Out the Championship KDs

     

Unfortunately for basketball fans, there are only three NBA games on Thursday's slate. Then again, there was more than enough heat brought on the court on Wednesday to hold fans over for the meantime.

