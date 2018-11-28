Report: Gregg Berhalter to Be Hired as USA Men's Soccer Coach

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistNovember 29, 2018

ORLANDO, FL - MAY 30: Columbus Crew SC head coach Gregg Berhalter is seen on the sideline prior to a MLS soccer match between the Columbus Crew and the Orlando City SC at the Orlando Citrus Bowl on May 30, 2015 in Orlando, Florida. The game ended in a 2-2 draw. (Photo by Alex Menendez/Getty Images)
Alex Menendez/Getty Images

The United States men's soccer team has reportedly decided on Gregg Berhalter as its next head coach. 

On Wednesday, CBSSports.com's Roger Gonzalez reported Berhalter is expected to take over for interim coach Dave Sarachan after negotiations with the United States Soccer Federation have picked up steam in recent weeks. 

The U.S. men's national team has been searching for a permanent head coach since Bruce Arena resigned from the position last year. The Americans missed out on the 2018 World Cup after a 2-1 loss against Trinidad & Tobago in October 2017. 

Sarachan took over on an interim basis last November and had his contract extended through the end of 2018. He has gone 3-5-4 in 12 matches, with his last game being a 1-0 loss to Italy on Nov. 20. 

The 45-year-old Berhalter's playing career included a 12-year stint with the USMNT and consecutive World Cup appearances in 2002 and 2006. He has served as head coach of the Columbus Crew since 2013, reaching the playoffs four times and the 2015 MLS Cup Final.

Related

    Neymar's Performance Silenced Some Critics 🤫

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Neymar's Performance Silenced Some Critics 🤫

    The Independent
    via The Independent

    De Bruyne (Knee) Expected to Return vs. Chelsea

    World Football logo
    World Football

    De Bruyne (Knee) Expected to Return vs. Chelsea

    Rob Blanchette
    via Bleacher Report

    Eriksen Winner Gives Spurs UCL Hope

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Eriksen Winner Gives Spurs UCL Hope

    Evening Standard
    via Evening Standard

    PSG's Big 3 Dominate Liverpool

    World Football logo
    World Football

    PSG's Big 3 Dominate Liverpool

    James Dudko
    via Bleacher Report