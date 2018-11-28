Report: Arsenal and Tottenham Consider €17M Bid for Hoffenheim's Nadiem Amiri

Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur could reportedly battle with Schalke for the signing of Hoffenheim starlet Nadiem Amiri.

The 22-year-old impressed in the Bundesliga for his club last season and could be in line for a major transfer.

According to SportBild (via Sport Witness), the attacking midfielder can leave the German side if his €17 million (£15 million) release clause is met. The player has regularly appeared for Germany's under-21 side and has been a consistent performer for his club since making his debut in 2015.



Amiri has been missing from action this season after suffering a metatarsal injury, but he has recently returned to fitness.

Hoffenheim welcomed the attacker back to training on Wednesday:

Per Bild (via Sport Witness), Amiri was the subject of a €13 million offer from RB Leipzig last summer, but the bid was turned down. Hoffenheim will soon lose highly rated manager Julian Nagelsmann to Leipzig, with the coach ready to swap teams at the end of the current campaign.

Per SportBild, Amiri extended his deal until 2020 last year, but he is now "open to offers" if a major side is interested in his services.

Amiri would be a bargain at the reported price, and other teams will be scouting his potential once he returns to first-team duties.

Hoffenheim remain in the European places in the Bundesliga, and the midfielder's return will help the Sinsheim-based team drive forward for yet another unexpected high finish in the table.

The youngster's all-round game makes him a complete prospect, and his defensive contributions can match his attacking potential in games.

He would suit the style of Arsenal coach Unai Emery or Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino, but the step up to the Premier League would be a daunting prospect for the player.

However, Amiri has impressive concentration and intelligence, and he has the qualities to be a long-term success in England after featuring in 31 games in the Bundesliga and Europe last term.