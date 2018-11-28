Champions League Results 2018: Wednesday Scores, Latest Tables, Qualified Teams

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Porto and Schalke 04 all qualified for the round of 16 of the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League after results on Wednesday night.

Things remain complicated in Group C, though, where Paris Saint-Germain beat Liverpool 2-1 and Napoli won at home against Red Star Belgrade. The results mean PSG, Liverpool and Napoli all still have a chance to progress on the final matchday on December 11.

Liverpool faltered on a night when Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur kept their hopes of reaching the knockout stage alive by beating Inter Milan. Christian Eriksen got the lone goal in a pivotal Group B match at Wembley Stadium.

Barcelona already had the group sewn up but still saw off PSV Eindhoven in the Netherlands thanks to an inspired display from Lionel Messi.

Atleti went through after beating AS Monaco in the Spanish capital to progress from Group A, while Porto and Schalke had Lokomotiv Moscow to thank for their safe passage from Group D. The Russian side's 2-0 victory over Galatasaray in one of the day's earlier kick-offs meant Porto and Schalke were assured of qualification even before they played.

Wednesday Scores

Atletico Madrid 2-0 AS Monaco

Lokomotiv Moscow 2-0 Galatasaray

Borussia Dortmund 0-0 Club Brugge

Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Inter Milan

PSV Eindhoven 1-2 Barcelona

Napoli 3-1 Red Star Belgrade

Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 Liverpool

Porto 3-1 Schalke 04

Group Standings

(Matches played, wins, goal difference and points)

Group A

1. Atletico Madrid: 5, 4, +3, 12

2. Borussia Dortmund: 5, 3, +6, 10

3. Club Brugge: 5, 1, +1, 5

4. AS Monaco: 5, 0, -10, 1

Group B

1. Barcelona: 5, 4, +9, 13

2. Tottenham Hotspur: 5, 2, -1, 7

3. Inter Milan: 5, 2, -1, 7

4. PSV Eindhoven: 5, 0, -7, 1

Group C

1. Napoli: 5, 2, +3, 9

2. Paris Saint-Germain: 5, 2, +5, 8

3. Liverpool: 5, 2, 1, 6

4. Red Star Belgrade: 5, 1, -9, 4

Group D

1. Porto: 5, 4, +8, 13

2. Schalke 04: 5, 2, +1, 8

3. Galatasaray: 5, 1, -2, 4

4. Lokomotiv Moscow: 5, 1, -7, 3

PSG were in cruise control when Juan Bernat and Neymar staked them to a 2-0 lead after 37 minutes. The latter's goal earned the Brazil international a piece of Champions League history:

Liverpool were soon back in the game after Angel Di Maria recklessly brought down Sadio Mane in the box and James Milner converted the resulting penalty on the stroke of half-time. It was as close as the Reds got, though, leaving last season's beaten finalists sweating on qualifying.

The Reds' case wasn't helped by Napoli's impressive home win. It was a significant night for Dries Mertens as he scored twice to reach several landmarks:

Mertens' brace not only added to Marek Hamsik's opener, but it also gave him 100 goals for Napoli. Yet the late goal bagged by Red Star's El Fardou Ben Nabouhane will have Mertens and Co. worried.

It means Liverpool could still eliminate Napoli if they beat the Serie A side 1-0 at Anfield, depending on the result between PSG and Red Star in Belgrade. A two-goal win would guarantee Liverpool advance, while Napoli only need a point on Merseyside to make it through.

Spurs are still in the thick of the race to qualify from Group B after Eriksen decided things at Wembley. The playmaker, who started on the bench, had to wait until 10 minutes from time to break the deadlock.

In the process, Eriksen has left the Lilywhites in with a shout of reaching the last 16, provided they get something from their trip to Barca on Dec. 11. A win would ensure Spurs go through, while a draw would leave them relying on Inter stumbling against PSV.

Barcelona are already comfortably through as group winners after Messi set yet another landmark:

His goal, along with one from Gerard Pique, put the Blaugrana in an unassailable position despite Luuk de Jong getting one back for the hosts.

Earlier, Atletico had their own attacking talisman to thank after Antoine Griezmann scored what proved to be the clincher against Monaco. Griezmann made it 2-0 after Koke had opened the scoring for last season's UEFA Europa League winners.

Dortmund join Atleti in the round of 16 despite being held scoreless by Club Brugge on home soil. The Bundesliga leaders did what they needed to get a result, but they have the firepower to show much more in the knockout phase.

Porto's firepower isn't in question after the 2004 winners notched their 10th, 11th and 12th goals of the campaign. Eder Militao, Jesus Corona and Moussa Marega found the net to brush Schalke aside, even though the latter was already through.

Sonia Canada/Getty Images

Lokomotiv had made sure Porto and Schalke have nothing left to play for in Group D by easing past Galatasaray thanks to a Ryan Donk own goal and a finish from Vladislav Ignatyev.

Attention will now turn to resolving the quagmire in Group C, with Liverpool's game at home to Napoli sure to prove decisive. Meanwhile, Spurs will arrive at the Camp Nou hoping Barca are in second gear with qualification assured.