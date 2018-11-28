Leonard Fournette's Suspension Appeal Upheld, out vs. Colts for Role in Fight

Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette's one-game suspension was upheld upon appeal Wednesday.

According to NFL Vice President of Football Communications Michael Signora, appeals officers James Thrash affirmed the suspension, meaning Fournette will miss Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Fournette was suspended after getting ejected for fighting with defensive end Shaq Lawson during the Jags' 24-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

