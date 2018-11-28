Leonard Fournette's Suspension Appeal Upheld, out vs. Colts for Role in Fight

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistNovember 28, 2018

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette looks on from the bench during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette's one-game suspension was upheld upon appeal Wednesday.

According to NFL Vice President of Football Communications Michael Signora, appeals officers James Thrash affirmed the suspension, meaning Fournette will miss Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Fournette was suspended after getting ejected for fighting with defensive end Shaq Lawson during the Jags' 24-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Tom Coughlin Still Seems Salty About Jags' Playoff Loss to Patriots

    Jacksonville Jaguars logo
    Jacksonville Jaguars

    Tom Coughlin Still Seems Salty About Jags' Playoff Loss to Patriots

    NBC Sports Boston
    via NBC Sports Boston

    Report: Lamar Jackson to Start vs. Falcons

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Lamar Jackson to Start vs. Falcons

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Redskins Claim Reuben Foster

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Redskins Claim Reuben Foster

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    What to Expect from Cody Kessler vs. Colts

    Jacksonville Jaguars logo
    Jacksonville Jaguars

    What to Expect from Cody Kessler vs. Colts

    Mitchell Blahut
    via NFL Analysis Network