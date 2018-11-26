Jaguars OC Nathaniel Hackett Fired After 2-Plus Seasons

Jaguars OC Nathaniel Hackett Fired After 2-Plus SeasonsNovember 26, 2018
Stephen B. Morton/Associated Press
The Jacksonville Jaguars and head coach Doug Marrone fired offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett on Monday.
Under Hackett, the Jaguars rank 22nd in yards per game (346.5) and 28th in points per game (17.9) this season.
