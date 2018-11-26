Jaguars OC Nathaniel Hackett Fired After 2-Plus Seasons

Stephen B. Morton/Associated Press

The Jacksonville Jaguars and head coach Doug Marrone fired offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett on Monday.

Under Hackett, the Jaguars rank 22nd in yards per game (346.5) and 28th in points per game (17.9) this season.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.