Jaguars OC Nathaniel Hackett Fired After 2-Plus Seasons

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistNovember 26, 2018

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett celebrates with Jaguars defensive tackle Marcell Dareus (99) during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, in Jacksonville, Fla. Jaguars beat the Bills 10-3. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
Stephen B. Morton/Associated Press

The Jacksonville Jaguars and head coach Doug Marrone fired offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett on Monday.

Under Hackett, the Jaguars rank 22nd in yards per game (346.5) and 28th in points per game (17.9) this season.

              

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

