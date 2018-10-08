Report: Leonard Fournette to Miss Cowboys Game with Hamstring Injury

Stephen B. Morton/Associated Press

Leonard Fournette's hamstring injury will keep him out at least another week as the Jacksonville Jaguars running back has already been ruled unavailable for next Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

This will be the second straight game Fournette will miss with the issue and fourth full game this season.

Altogether, the second-year player only has 20 carries for 71 rushing yards during the 2018 season.

Head coach Doug Marrone expected after the latest setback in Week 4 that Fournette would miss at least two weeks, but the timetable for a return was unknown, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The 23-year-old also missed three games last season, although he finished with 1,040 rushing yards and nine touchdowns as a rookie.

Meanwhile, the Jaguars have had to turn to T.J. Yeldon at running back, who will presumably continue to start while Fournette is unavailable. Yeldon currently has 258 rushing yards at 4.4 per carry plus 194 receiving yards and four total touchdowns.

However, depth can be a significant problem with backup Corey Grant out for the year with a Lisfranc injury, per Schefter. Brandon Wilds is the only other running back on the roster.