Where Will Big-Name Managers out of Work Land?

Xavier Laine/Getty Images

He decided to leave Real Madrid before his reputation could be tarnished. Now he has to make sure he is remembered as a managerial great, as well as a playing legend.

The next move for Zinedine Zidane is tricky. He is staying out of the management game until at least next season and seems pretty clear in one aspect: He does not want to manage in England.

Zidane is wary of the style of football, the relentless pressure and the competitiveness of the top four. Manchester United were reported to have an interest in taking him on as Jose Mourinho's replacement when the Special One was going through a tough spell, but he told close aides it was not the job for him.

In club football, Italy could be a destination. There is a feeling he could replace Massimiliano Allegri at Juventus if he bides his time.

But Zidane's other school of thought is to get away from club football, leave the Madrid memories as his legacy and turn to the international scene.

There has been talk of him already making an agreement to lead the Qatar national team, but people closer to the situation are not so sure that is likely.

"A photo has been doing the rounds, with many claiming it to be Zidane signing for Qatar NT, but of course it's from a few years ago when he was chosen as an ambassador for Qatar 2022," explains Wael Jabir, managing editor of Middle Eastern football site Ahdaaf.

"As for him being chosen as a coach, I don't see it happening. Right now the setup they have in place is comprehensive, with Felix Sanchez having led more or less the same group of players since under-19, who now make up the core of a very young national team.

"I don't see them upsetting this structure for the sake of bringing a big name. If anyone is to serve as a high-profile face of the national team, it will be Xavi, who has already been heavily involved in Qatari football beyond just playing there."

However, there is a high chance France would take him on in 2020, when Didier Deschamps is due to end his reign. That's the one that really makes sense.