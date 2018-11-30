Who Are This Year's Top NFL Head Coaching Candidates?

0 of 8

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Last offseason, seven NFL clubs hired new head coaches—all of them first-timers except Jon Gruden.

At a time when points are piling up, general managers are seeking innovative minds to elevate their roster talent. Even in Gruden's heyday, many viewed him as an offensive guru, and the Oakland Raiders hope he can recapture that title.

Currently, the Cleveland Browns have the only known head coaching vacancy after showing Hue Jackson the door in October. It's likely more coaches on the hot seat will be forced out following disappointing seasons.

Before the coaching carousel spins, let's take a look at some popular names that have come up in the rumor mill. We'll also go through potential candidates who could land an NFL job based on their merit as successful coordinators in the pros or lead skippers on the collegiate level.