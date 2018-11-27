Big Ten-ACC Challenge 2018: Scores, Highlights and Reaction from Tuesday

Darryl Oumi/Getty Images

The Big Ten-ACC Challenge men's basketball series entered its 20th season on Monday, as Nebraska beat Clemson and Boston College took down Minnesota.

The competition continued Tuesday with six games capped by a matchup between No. 3 Duke and Indiana. Another six games will occur on Wednesday.

Here's a look at all of the action from Tuesday evening.

Scores

Penn State 63, Virginia Tech 62

Notre Dame 75, Illinois 74

Michigan State at Louisville

NC State at Wisconsin

Pitt at Iowa

Indiana at Duke

Virginia Tech at Penn State

Penn State freshman guard Myreon Jones scored 18 points off the bench, and junior forward Lamar Stevens added 14 points and eight rebounds as the Nittany Lions upset No. 13 Virginia Tech, 63-62, in University Park, Pennsylvania.

Senior guard Justin Robinson scored 19 points, senior guard Ty Outlaw added 16 more and junior forward Kerry Blackshear Jr. contributed 14 points and nine rebounds for Virginia Tech.

The Hokies had their chances down the stretch to take the lead after Robinson hit two free throws with 1:24 left to cut the PSU deficit to 63-62. However, four possessions came up empty, including one that ended in a bad pass with three seconds left.

Despite the Hokies' late offensive struggles, Jones' efforts proved to be the catalyst for PSU's win. His 18 points were four more than he scored in his first five college games combined. Thirteen of those points occurred in the second half.

Penn State somehow held off Virginia Tech despite the three-point shooting difference on both sides. Outside of Jones, the Nittany Lions made just five of their 21 attempts, while the Hokies went 10-of-19 from deep.

PSU moved to 4-2 with the win, while the Hokies fell to 5-1.

Illinois at Notre Dame

Junior guard TJ Gibbs and sophomore guard T.J Harvey each scored 19 points as Notre Dame withstood a late charge from Illinois for a 76-74 victory in South Bend, Indiana.

Senior guard Aaron Jordan scored 23 for Illinois, and freshman forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili had 22.

After trailing by 12 points with 5:19 remaining, Illinois closed the gap to 75-74 after a Jordan three-pointer with nine seconds left. Following a foul, Notre Dame went 1-of-2 from the free-throw line, giving Illinois one final chance. Sophomore guard Trent Frazier had a good look from three, but his shot rimmed out.

The Fighting Irish put on a block party as they swatted 10 shots, including five from junior forward Juwan Durham.

Notre Dame also got to the free-throw line far more frequently than the Fighting Illini, as the Fighting Irish hit 24 free throws on 39 attempts compared to Illinois' 13-of-15 effort. As Scott Richey of the News-Gazette noted, Notre Dame was in the bonus before the midway point of the second half.

Notre Dame improved to 6-1, while Illinois is now 2-5.

