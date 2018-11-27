Mario Mandzukic Buries Cristiano Ronaldo Pass to Give Juventus UCL Lead

Europe vs. South America—Who Would Win? We Simmed on FIFA17 Julio Jones, Mike Tyson and Other Wild Athlete Purchases Inside Transfer Deadline Day: Access All Areas at Sheffield United FIFA Sim: Could a Team of Messi’s Left-Footers Beat Ronaldo’s Right-Footers? FIFA Sim: Bundesliga All-Stars vs. Serie a All-Stars Biggies vs. Smalls—Simming Ronaldo and Taller vs. Messi and Smaller on FIFA Meet 'Billy the Wonder Kid': the 7-Year-Old Football Phenomenon Paulo Dybala Is the Forward Looking to Lead Juventus to Champions League Glory Juventus vs. Real Madrid: Champions League Final Goes Space Invaders Will Paulo Dybala Electrify the Champions League Final for Juventus? Gianluigi Buffon Is an All-Time Great: Will He Finally Win the Champions League? Right Arrow Icon

Cristiano Ronaldo and Mario Mandzukic connected to put Juventus ahead in the 59th minute of the club's UEFA Champions League group stage match against Valencia on Tuesday.

Ronaldo did most of the heavy lifting. He dribbled past Valencia defender Gabriel Paulista fired a low pass across goal that only required a tap-in from Mandzukic. Granted, the Croatian deserves plenty of credit for staying onside and slipping through unmarked.

With Tuesday's 1-0 victory, Juventus are assured of a berth in the Champions League round of 16. They still need a result in the final matchday to guarantee themselves first place.

Elsewhere in the group, Manchester United defeated Young Boys after Marouane Fellani scored in the first minute of injury time. United trail Juve by two points heading into the last round of group stage fixtures.