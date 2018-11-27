MLB Players Choice Awards 2018 Results: Winners and Twitter Reaction

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Capping off Major League Baseball's annual awards extravaganza, the 2018 Players Choice trophies were handed out on Tuesday, with the Boston Red Sox continuing their run of success.

Two weeks after being named American League MVP, Mookie Betts beat out Red Sox teammate J.D. Martinez and Cleveland Indians infielder Jose Ramirez to be named the league's Outstanding Player.

However, Martinez stole the spotlight when the players voted Boston's designated hitter as the 2018 Player of the Year over Betts and National League MVP Christian Yelich:

Martinez is just the second non-MVP to be named Player of the Year since 2011, joining Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve two years ago. Clayton Kershaw of the Los Angeles Dodgers is the only NL player to win the award during that span (2014).

"I think just how the whole year kind of played out, honestly... It was just a lot of things that went right," Betts told reporters after he was named AL MVP.

Betts now has more hardware from the 2018 season than he knows what to do with:

Yelich didn't walk away empty-handed, taking home the award as the National League's Outstanding Player after leading the Milwaukee Brewers to a division title and trip to the NLCS.

Both of this year's Cy Young winners were also named their league's Most Outstanding Pitcher, with New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom coming out on top in the NL and Tampa Bay Rays southpaw Blake Snell taking the AL honors.

The players went for some variation in the Outstanding Rookie category. Atlanta Braves phenom Ronald Acuna Jr. beat out Juan Soto of the Washington Nationals and Jack Flaherty of the St. Louis Cardinals.

After coming up short for AL Rookie of the Year in the BBWAA vote, New York Yankees third baseman Miguel Andujar finished ahead of Los Angeles Angels two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani in the Players Choice Awards.

Veteran stars Matt Kemp of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Michael Brantley of the Cleveland Indians were named Comeback Player of the Year in their respective leagues.

In addition to voting for contributions on the field, one hallmark of the Players Choice Awards is spotlighting the Marvin Miller Man of the Year, given out to the player who makes the biggest impact away from the diamond.

Just as he was in 2009 and 2016, Brewers outfielder Curtis Granderson was awarded for his charitable efforts:

Among the many ventures Granderson has away from baseball, he leads the Grand Kids Foundation that helps promote fitness and physical nutrition to children throughout the country.

The Players Choice Awards are truly the last vestige of the previous MLB season. Even as free agency has been underway for a few weeks at this point, now all 30 teams and players will begin their preparation for 2019 with the hopes of joining the likes of Martinez, Betts and Yelich in being recognized for their immense talents on the baseball diamond.