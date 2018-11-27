USC Football Fires Offensive Coordinator Tee Martin After 3 Seasons

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

USC head coach Clay Helton will return for the 2019 season, but his offensive coordinator won't.

Adam Maya of Rivals reported USC fired offensive coordinator Tee Martin on Tuesday after he spent three seasons in the position and seven with the program overall.

Martin, 40, was named offensive coordinator when Helton got the full-time head coaching job at the end of the 2015 season. The Trojans were among the nation's most prolific offenses with Sam Darnold under center but struggled to replace him in 2018.

