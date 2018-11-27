USC Football Fires Offensive Coordinator Tee Martin After 3 Seasons

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistNovember 27, 2018

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 24: Head coach Clay Helton of the USC Trojans walks his team down the tunnel at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum to play against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on November 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

USC head coach Clay Helton will return for the 2019 season, but his offensive coordinator won't.

Adam Maya of Rivals reported USC fired offensive coordinator Tee Martin on Tuesday after he spent three seasons in the position and seven with the program overall.

Martin, 40, was named offensive coordinator when Helton got the full-time head coaching job at the end of the 2015 season. The Trojans were among the nation's most prolific offenses with Sam Darnold under center but struggled to replace him in 2018.

                

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Reports: USC Fires OC Tee Martin

    USC Football logo
    USC Football

    Reports: USC Fires OC Tee Martin

    Zach Barnett
    via FootballScoop

    Kenechi Udeze Says He’s Out as USC’s D-Line Coach

    USC Football logo
    USC Football

    Kenechi Udeze Says He’s Out as USC’s D-Line Coach

    John Taylor
    via CollegeFootballTalk

    How Larry Scott and the Pac-12 Continue to Lose Ground in CFB Arms Race

    College Football logo
    College Football

    How Larry Scott and the Pac-12 Continue to Lose Ground in CFB Arms Race

    OregonLive.com
    via OregonLive.com

    Which College Coaches Could Make Move to the NFL?

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Which College Coaches Could Make Move to the NFL?

    Matt Miller
    via Bleacher Report