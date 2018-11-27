Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus Beat Valencia; Advance to UCL Round of 16

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistNovember 27, 2018

TURIN, ITALY - NOVEMBER 27: Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus applaudes during the Group H match of the UEFA Champions League between Juventus and Valencia at Allianz Stadium on November 27, 2018 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images)
Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

Juventus booked their spot in the knockout rounds of the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League after they earned a 1-0 win at home to Valencia on Tuesday.

The Old Lady's passage to the last 16 was made harder after their shock defeat to Manchester United the last time out, but they got the result they needed against Valencia to claim their place with a game to spare in the group stage.

Mario Mandzukic was the sole goalscorer, striking just before the hour from close range after an excellent cross by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Juve need to only match United's result in the last slate of fixtures to advance to the knockout rounds as Group H winners. They face Young Boys on Dec. 12 at the Stade de Suisse for Matchday 6.

                                              

What's Next?

Juve face a tough trip to Fiorentina on Saturday in Serie A, while Valencia are back in La Liga action against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu.

