Barcelona Transfer News: Latest on Ousmane Dembele Exit Rumours

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona reportedly have no plans to sell Ousmane Dembele in the January transfer window, and the France international has not asked to leave the Camp Nou, according to Sam Marsden at ESPN FC.

The 21-year-old has come under scrutiny this season for his off-field behaviour. He missed training citing a "sore stomach" but had actually overslept after staying up late playing video games with his friends, according to Javier Miguel at AS.

He was subsequently dropped from the Barcelona squad for their 4-3 defeat to Real Betis. Manager Ernesto Valverde said his omission was not a punishment, per Goal's Peter Hanson.

Goal's Bruno Andrade reported that Dembele has asked to leave in the winter transfer window, and "his exit could help facilitate Neymar's shock return."

While the 21-year-old has not managed to cement his position in the first team this season, he has still played a key role for the Catalan giants.

His stoppage-time equaliser against Atletico Madrid on Saturday was his fifth La Liga goal of the season. Opta highlighted how influential he has been:

He has also received support from some of his team-mates. Midfielder Sergio Busquets said Dembele needs to adjust to life at the Camp Nou, per Jordi Gil at Sport.

"Ousmane is a good boy, young, who has come from a foreign country and needs an adaptation process," he said. "He's a great footballer, we want to help him and hopefully he gives us a lot because he can do it."

Ivan Rakitic has also offered his opinion. The Croatian said Dembele needs time and "you have to turn a blind eye to such a player," per Kerry Hau, Sebastian Benesch and Matthias Mischo at Goal.

Dembele clearly has the talent to be a success at the Camp Nou and has shown in flashes exactly what he can bring to Valverde's side.

However, speculation over his future is likely to persist while he's in out and out of the team and doubts over his attitude persist.