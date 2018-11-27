WWE Star Kairi Sane Reveals She Has Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease on Twitter

Photo Credit: WWE.com

WWE Superstar Kairi Sane announced on social media early Tuesday she's contracted hand, foot and mouth disease.

"Although high fever went down, mysterious eczema in hands, feet and mouth this time ... Ouch," she wrote in Japanese on Twitter (translation via TMZ Sports).

Sane signed with WWE in March 2017 after a decorated six-year career with World Wonder Ring Stardom in Japan.

She won the inaugural Mae Young Classic tournament last year with a victory over Shayna Baszler in the championship match.

Sane, who's competed mostly within the NXT brand signing with WWE, won the NXT Women's Championship by beating Baszler at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4 in August. She lost the title back to Baszler during the 2018 NXT TakeOver: WarGames event earlier this month.

Her only appearance on the WWE main roster so far came at the 2018 Royal Rumble in the first ever women's Royal Rumble match, which was won by NXT alum Auska.

It's unclear whether Sane will miss any time with the illness.