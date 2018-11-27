Sadio Mane Fit for PSG vs. Liverpool After Dealing with Illness

Alex Broadway/Getty Images

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has been cleared to face Paris Saint-Germain in Wednesday's key UEFA Champions League group-stage clash after he overcame illness.

The Senegal international was doubtful for the European encounter after he fell ill in the wake of Saturday's 3-0 win at Watford, but the Independent confirmed his availability. Journalist Glenn Price also showed training footage of the forward:

Victory at the Parc des Princes would send Liverpool through to the Champions League round of 16 and keep alive their hopes of beating Napoli to first place in Group C.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.