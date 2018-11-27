Sadio Mane Fit for PSG vs. Liverpool After Dealing with Illness

Tom Sunderland@@TomSunderland_Featured ColumnistNovember 27, 2018

WATFORD, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 24: Sadio Mane of Liverpool in action during the Premier League match between Watford FC and Liverpool FC at Vicarage Road on November 24, 2018 in Watford, United Kingdom. (Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)
Alex Broadway/Getty Images

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has been cleared to face Paris Saint-Germain in Wednesday's key UEFA Champions League group-stage clash after he overcame illness.

The Senegal international was doubtful for the European encounter after he fell ill in the wake of Saturday's 3-0 win at Watford, but the Independent confirmed his availability. Journalist Glenn Price also showed training footage of the forward:

Victory at the Parc des Princes would send Liverpool through to the Champions League round of 16 and keep alive their hopes of beating Napoli to first place in Group C.

               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

