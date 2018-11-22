Sadio Mane Signs New Liverpool Contract: 'The Best Decision in My Career'

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has agreed a contract extension with the club until 2023, it was confirmed on Thursday.

The Reds announced the news on Twitter, with Paul Joyce of The Times confirming the length of the new deal:

Speaking to the club's official website, Mane said he was delighted to have signed on for the long-term at Anfield:

"I am very happy, very happy to extend my time at Liverpool. It is a great day for me and now I am looking forward to everything – to helping the team, to helping the club achieve our dreams and, especially, to win trophies.

"I’ve always said, when I knew I had a chance to come here I didn’t have to think twice. The right club in the right moment and with the right coach as well. I came here and was very happy. For me, I have made the best decision in my career."

According to Dominic King of the Daily Mail, the new deal will push Mane's wages up £150,000 a week.

Melissa Reddy of Joe.co.uk noted that while the negotiations did drag on, the player has always been keen to sign a new deal:



The Senegalese also joins Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah in committing his future to the Merseyside outfit. The trio were vital in Liverpool's run to the UEFA Champions League final last season, where they were eventually beaten by Real Madrid, and are all now contracted until 2023.

Mane was arguably the most important player for the Reds in the latter stages of the competition, as he netted against Manchester City in the quarter-finals, in both legs of the semi-final against Roma and in the loss to Los Blancos in the final itself.

It was an indication of the progress he's made at Anfield under Jurgen Klopp, as the winger was considered a capricious footballer during his time at Southampton.

During his time at Liverpool he can reflect on a fine goalscoring record, with 40 notched in 89 games for the club.

David Lynch of the Evening Standard praised the work done by Klopp and sporting director Michael Edwards in getting Mane signed up:



At the beginning of this season, he was handed the No. 10 jersey and started the campaign in blistering form. In recent weeks, his form has been hot and cold, but Mane's intelligent movement, searing speed and ability to sniff out chances means he's always a threat to opposing defences.

While Salah stole a lot of headlines last season with his stunning productivity, the contributions of Firmino and Mane in that attacking setup shouldn't be overlooked. From the left flank, the Senegalese has the ability to make defences quake and supporters stand; those who frequent Anfield will be delighted he's sticking around for a while yet.