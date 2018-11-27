Report: PSG Interested in Loaning Liverpool Midfielder Fabinho Amid Rumours

Tom Sunderland@@TomSunderland_Featured ColumnistNovember 27, 2018

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 24: Fabinho of Liverpool looks on prior the UEFA Champions League Group C match between Liverpool and FK Crvena Zvezda at Anfield on October 24, 2018 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images)
TF-Images/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly interested in loaning Liverpool midfielder Fabinho and see their upcoming UEFA Champions League clash against the Reds as an opportunity to make progress on the transfer. 

L'Equipe (h/t Sport Witness) reported prior to Wednesday's clash at the Parc des Princes that Fabinho—who has made only five starts in five months at Anfield—could be loaned in January.

Reds manager Jurgen Klopp recently told Liverpool's official website that summer signing Fabinho, 25, and Naby Keita, 23, were purchased with long-term futures in mind.

According to L'Equipe, Liverpool would be willing to loan their Brazilian with a mandatory purchase agreement for €50 million (£44.3 million) at the end of the season.

         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

