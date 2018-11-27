Report: PSG Interested in Loaning Liverpool Midfielder Fabinho Amid Rumours

TF-Images/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly interested in loaning Liverpool midfielder Fabinho and see their upcoming UEFA Champions League clash against the Reds as an opportunity to make progress on the transfer.

L'Equipe (h/t Sport Witness) reported prior to Wednesday's clash at the Parc des Princes that Fabinho—who has made only five starts in five months at Anfield—could be loaned in January.

Reds manager Jurgen Klopp recently told Liverpool's official website that summer signing Fabinho, 25, and Naby Keita, 23, were purchased with long-term futures in mind.

According to L'Equipe, Liverpool would be willing to loan their Brazilian with a mandatory purchase agreement for €50 million (£44.3 million) at the end of the season.

