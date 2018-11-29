Metrics 101: How LeBron, Durant, Other MVP Candidates Would Look in Past Eras

0 of 5

Pace has taken center stage during the NBA's 2018-19 season, with teams capitalizing upon widespread acceptance of three-point proliferations and the new freedom-of-movement rules by pushing the tempo toward metronome-breaking levels.

But while this is an abrupt and drastic shift compared to the recent portion of basketball history, the macro view indicates that it's just another blip on the ever-changing pace roller-coaster. To demonstrate that, we're looking at how the league's five leading MVP candidates—determined in wholly objective fashion by Basketball Reference's MVP Award Tracker—would have fared during three other eras.

First came the run-and-gun '60s, which saw teams operate at far quicker speeds than we're seeing today. We're using the 126.2 pace from 1961-62 as the basis of our statistical translation, allowing current standouts to stack up against Wilt Chamberlain's heroics (50.4 points and 25.7 rebounds per game) and Oscar Robertson's triple-double campaign.

Player comparisons will stem from the entirety of the decade—first the '60s and then the others—to allow for more data points. They were calculated by adding up the percent errors between the current stars and compared-to predecessors in each of the five major box-score categories.

The second era under the microscope is the Showtime '80s, complete with the high-flying Los Angeles Lakers offense and the ever-competitive Boston Celtics. This time, the 103.1 pace from 1982-83 figures into the math, while we're comparing to players from 1979-80 through 1985-86.

Finally, we're slowing down with the grind-it-out '00s (and a bit of the late '90s). Hero ball took center stage as squads bled out the shot clock and played physical defense, as evidenced by the championship-winning heroics of the defense-first San Antonio Spurs and Detroit Pistons. We'll be using 2005-06's 90.5 pace for the numbers, while all seasons from 1997-98 through 2005-06 are fair game for the comparisons.

Do keep in mind that this is purely a pace-driven exercise. We're not concerned with three-point trends, increases in player skill and conditioning, the tendency of earlier standouts to log more minutes, the hand-check rules or anything else that would typically factor into era translations. Pace is all that matters as we look at where this season stands in the grand scheme of NBA trends.