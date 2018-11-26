Report: QB Khalil Tate Likely to Transfer from Arizona Due to OC Noel Mazzone

Young Kwak/Associated Press

After a disappointing 2018 season, Khalil Tate could leave Arizona either by transfer or entering the NFL draft, according to Jason Scheer of 247Sports.

Joe Pequeno of KPHO also reported that sources close to the football program believe Tate will transfer.

The junior has reportedly not gotten along with offensive coordinator Noel Mazzone, who has tried to make him into more of a pocket-passer instead of a dual-threat quarterback. While a decision hasn't yet been made, it appears as though at least one of them won't be in Arizona next season.

Mazzone is in his first year with the team after following Kevin Sumlin from Texas A&M. The offense scored a respectable 31.3 points per game this year to rank 49th in the country, although it was a steep drop from last year's 41.3 points per game that ranked fifth.

In that time, Tate was transformed from one of the most dynamic players in college football into an inconsistent passer.

Coming into the season, the quarterback was tied for the fifth-best odds to win a Heisman Trophy, according to OddsShark. This was thanks to the 1,411 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns as a sophomore.

Unfortunately, he only had 225 rushing yards in 11 games this year.

Even as his passing numbers increased with 939 more yards and 12 more touchdowns, his quarterback rating remained virtually the same.

If he transfers, he will likely try to find a coaching staff that will allow him to run and take advantage of his athleticism.

On the other hand, he will have a tough time reaching the NFL if he declares after this season. He isn't considered one of the top 10 quarterbacks in the class by Bleacher Report's Matt Miller.