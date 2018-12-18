WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from December 18

WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from December 18December 19, 2018
Change is coming. At least that's what The McMahons promised after a clear statement on Monday Night Raw that they would be retaking both shows. While a change for the red brand was certainly welcome, it was less clear that the blue brand would benefit from this move.
The December 18 edition of SmackDown Live was the first chance to see that change in motion while dealing with major fallout from WWE TLC 2018, a night that included two incredible matches from SmackDown's best.
With the timely assist of an angry Ronda Rousey, Asuka managed to overcome both Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair to capture the SmackDown Women's Championship. This left The Empress of Tomorrow on to top of the mountain with two angry elite stars after her title.
Another elite star that managed to anger his biggest rival was Daniel Bryan. The WWE champion managed to escape AJ Styles after an intense battle thanks to a surprise small package, which was a result The Phenomenal One was certain to dispute.
With Sheamus and Cesaro also emerging victorious on Sunday and the promise of massive matches in the final weeks of the year, this week's SmackDown had all the potential to be a spectacular turning point for WWE.
Shane McMahon Announces Paige Is Stepping Down as GM
Shane McMahon opened the show addressing the entire SmackDown roster. He stated that the changes promised on Raw would also affect the blue brand with it all starting on this show. He then announced Paige was moving out of her general manager role into a new undefined position.
Grade
D+
Analysis
This was an anticlimactic way to follow up on Monday with Shane continuing to talk about all the changes that could eventually come. Nothing more was actually announced beyond the general manager being transitioned into a new role.
Hopefully Paige won't disappear from TV for a while as she was good in her role as GM. She was exactly the type of GM that a wrestling show needs, keeping the focus on the competitors.
SmackDown Women's Champion Asuka vs. Naomi
Lynch and Charlotte both came out to complain about Rousey costing them gold on Sunday with Asuka arriving and ready to fight both. Vince McMahon arrived though to announce that there would be a unique title match tonight as Naomi arrived and was granted a shot at Asuka.
The Empress of Tomorrow was pushed by her friend to her limit as her TLC competitors looked on. Naomi escaped the Asuka Lock twice, but she couldn't take the win with the Rear View. She jumped right into a double-knee facebuster and tapped out quickly to the Asuka Lock.
Result
Asuka def. Naomi by submission to retain the SmackDown Women's Championship
Grade
B+
Analysis
WWE is clearly trying to push Lynch and Charlotte out of the title picture to focus on Rousey, which will lead to some interesting matches in the coming months for SmackDown's women's division. The first beneficiary was Naomi.
While she didn't have clear chemistry with The Empress of Tomorrow, the two pushed the pace throughout with a lot of great moments. This was far above typical TV match quality and the strongest singles match Naomi has had all year.
Samoa Joe Attempts an Intervention for Jeff Hardy
Jeff Hardy called out Samoa Joe for a supposed apology with The Samoan Submission Specialist announcing he was actually appearing for an intervention. The Charismatic Enigma questioned if all the mind games were just Joe's way of ignoring the fact that he had never won a championship in WWE.
This caused the veteran to snap and attack The Daredevil but get laid out.
Grade
B-
Analysis
This was short and sweet. Joe got to continue to show off his mastery of the mic, and Hardy didn't have to talk long enough that his weaknesses shone through. This feud has been interesting so far, but it definitely needs to develop into something more soon.
The Miz and Mandy Rose vs. R-Truth and Carmella
The Miz tried to speak to Shane backstage, but Vince would not let him. Instead, The Chairman decided to let The A-Lister prove himself in a tag team match with a partner of Vince's choosing.
Miz ended up teaming with Mandy Rose against R-Truth and Carmella. While the Mixed Match Challenge winners kept Miz on his toes, The Golden Goddess distracted The Princess of Staten Island long enough for The Must-See Superstar to sneak in and hit the Skull Crushing Finale on Truth for the win.
Result
Miz and Rose def. Fabulous Truth by pinfall
Grade
C
Analysis
This was perfectly fine, but it's odd that even with so much change promised, Miz is still acting like a goof. He is stuck in a storyline that at best will lead to an interesting face turn and at worst will just ruin his legitimacy.
It was a mistake to devalue all of Mixed Match Challenge this quickly by having Truth and Carmella lose two nights after winning the tournament.
The Usos vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson
Jimmy and Jey Uso called out Sheamus and Cesaro for a rematch that they were sure they could win, but Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson answered instead, who felt they had been neglected for months. With the approval of the McMahon family, the match started right away.
While The Good Brothers pushed The Usos to their limit, it looked like Jimmy and Jey would take this late. The Bar hit the ring though, and, just as the champions were approaching the ring, Sanity attacked both teams, causing a no contest. The Bar then picked up the scraps to stand tall.
Result
Usos vs. Good Brothers goes to a no contest
Grade
B
Analysis
It is so refreshing to see SmackDown's tag team division opening up again. This was the best showcase of WWE changing on either show this week. Gallows and Anderson as well as Sanity got to stand out again at a time where both were far too talented to be so clearly ignored.
Even if The Bar vs. The Usos is still a money feud, SmackDown will benefit most from using everyone rather than letting them sit on the sidelines for months. This match was solid and proof it made no sense The Good Brothers were off TV for months.
Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura Refuse to Take Each Other Seriously
Rusev was interviewed backstage and made clear he is what a true champion looks like, not Shinsuke Nakamura, who he compared to Sonic the Hedgehog. Later in the night, the United States champion called The Bulgarian Brute a Diva not a championship contender, showing Total Divas clips.
Grade
C+
Analysis
It is good to see Rusev and Nakamura adding more depth to their rivalry even if it is through silly jabs. By using Rusev's Total Divas footage, the show is also giving fans a clearer view of The Super Athlete's personality.
Rusev right now is just getting into his babyface role in WWE, and it would be a great move to let him continue to expand upon his new character in the coming weeks and months.
Daniel Bryan and Andrade Cien Almas vs. AJ Styles and Mustafa Ali
Bryan shamed the Fresno crowd and promised to be an example for them to be better. The heels managed to isolate Mustafa Ali, but Andrade Cien Almas continued to make the mistake of taking the newest member of the SmackDown roster lightly.
Ali got his knees up to set up the hot tag to Styles with the former champion running all over the current champ then gave The Heart of 205 Live the opening to hit the 054 on Bryan to take the victory.
Result
Styles and Ali def. Bryan and Almas by pinfall
Grade
A-
Analysis
This was a fun tag team match that was a huge moment for Ali. While last week he got the chance to push Bryan, here he was the star of the show and got the victory. One of the most consistently excellent performers in 2018, it looks like he could be launching to the top of the card in 2019.
If this was any indication, we may soon be getting more Ali vs. Bryan as well as the potential for Ali vs. Almas, which is just the tip of the iceberg for what can be done with SmackDown's newest star.