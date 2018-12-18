WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from December 18

0 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

Change is coming. At least that's what The McMahons promised after a clear statement on Monday Night Raw that they would be retaking both shows. While a change for the red brand was certainly welcome, it was less clear that the blue brand would benefit from this move.

The December 18 edition of SmackDown Live was the first chance to see that change in motion while dealing with major fallout from WWE TLC 2018, a night that included two incredible matches from SmackDown's best.

With the timely assist of an angry Ronda Rousey, Asuka managed to overcome both Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair to capture the SmackDown Women's Championship. This left The Empress of Tomorrow on to top of the mountain with two angry elite stars after her title.

Another elite star that managed to anger his biggest rival was Daniel Bryan. The WWE champion managed to escape AJ Styles after an intense battle thanks to a surprise small package, which was a result The Phenomenal One was certain to dispute.

With Sheamus and Cesaro also emerging victorious on Sunday and the promise of massive matches in the final weeks of the year, this week's SmackDown had all the potential to be a spectacular turning point for WWE.