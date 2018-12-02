Get to Know These NBA Draft Prospects Before Their Bandwagons Fill Up

1 of 8

Donald Miralle/Getty Images

Current draft projection: Lottery

Preseason B/R Ranking: No. 17

Key per-game stats: 27.8 points, 9.0 assists, 7.5 rebounds, 2.0 steals, 57.5 percent FG

On breakout watch to start the year, Ja Morant is converting those eyeballs into interest, most recently capitalizing on an opportunity to move the needle with dozens of scouts on hand for Murray State at Alabama.

Just two days after triple-doubling with 29 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists against Missouri State, Morant erupted for 38 points Monday night, keeping the Racers afloat until the end against a more athletic SEC opponent.

His explosiveness pops and points to his upside, and he's using his burst effectively to blow by and set the table for teammates or to create layup, dunk and free-throw chances. Morant has defenses looking silly with his ability to go from zero to 100. Alabama was eventually forced to throw double-teams his way 30 feet from the basket.

Morant has been equally effective with his playmaking. He's been scoring and dishing out high-level passes off his own penetration and dribble manipulation. Fourteen of the 26 shots he's created out of pick-and-rolls have been converted (93rd percentile).

Whether Morant continues to climb the prospect ladder will come down to his development as a shooter and decision-maker. His shot mechanics aren't the smoothest, and he missed all four of his threes Monday while committing 10 turnovers in 40 minutes.

On the other hand, he knocked down six triples Saturday, and Murray State relies on him to carry an enormous work load.

With Vanderbilt's Darius Garland lost for the season to a knee injury, the debate for the top point guard prospect has opened up. Signs indicate that Morant will steal support and drop an anchor into the 2019 lottery discussion.