Big Ten-ACC Challenge 2018: James Palmer Jr., Nebraska Edge Clemson

Richard Shiro/Associated Press

The 2018 Big Ten-ACC Challenge tipped off Monday night with a pair of games.

The Clemson Tigers hosted the Nebraska Cornhuskers in Monday's first matchup, and the Minnesota Golden Gophers hit the road to take on the Boston College Eagles to close out the night.

The ACC enters this year's event as the two-time defending champion. Making it three years in a row won't be easy. The Big Ten has seven teams ranked in the most recent Associated Press Top 25 poll.

The first day of the annual showcase gives one conference the opportunity to gain an early edge.

Monday Scores

Nebraska 68, Clemson 66

Minnesota at Boston College, 9 p.m. ET

Monday Recap

Clemson mounted a late comeback but couldn't complete the job at Littlejohn Coliseum.

Trailing 66-59 with a 1:29 remaining, the Tigers scored five straight points to close the deficit to two, 66-64. Clemson guard Marcquise Reed rebounded a missed three-pointer from Nebraska guard James Palmer Jr., which allowed the Tigers an opportunity to tie the game. However, Reed traveled to give the ball back to Nebraska.

Glynn Watson Jr. hit two free throws, which proved to be enough for the Cornhuskers to seal the victory.

While the 2018-19 season is still young, CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein thought the result was big for Nebraska.

Palmer finished as the game's leading scorer (20 points) and narrowly missed out on a double-double after grabbing nine rebounds. Watson and Isaac Copeland chipped in with 12 and 16 points apiece.

Elijah Thomas scored a team-high 16 points for Clemson, while Reed posted 15 points, five rebounds and three assists.

Last year, six of Nebraska's nine losses during the regular season were decided by single digits. Going on the road and pulling out a close win over the Tigers bodes well for the Cornhuskers as they look to build on a 2018 NIT appearance.

Where to watch: College basketball games and related coverage are available through Fubo.TV/welcome.