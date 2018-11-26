Andy Dalton Out for Season with Thumb Injury, Tom Savage Claimed on Waivers

John Grieshop/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals will have to make do without quarterback Andy Dalton for the rest of the 2018 season after he suffered a thumb injury during Sunday's 35-20 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

The Bengals announced they placed Dalton on the reserve/injured list Monday and acquired Tom Savage from the San Francisco 49ers via waivers to bolster their quarterback depth chart.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.