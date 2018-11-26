Titans Defensive Coordinator Dean Pees to Coach vs. Texans After Health Scare

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Tennessee Titans defensive coordinator Dean Pees, who was hospitalized during the team's matchup against the Indianapolis Colts on November 18 with a medical issue, will reportedly coach on Monday night against the Houston Texans, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.com.

Pees spent last Sunday in an Indianapolis hospital before he was transported back to Nashville, where he was given "banker hours" for the following week, working 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., as head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters, per Erik Bacharach of the Tennessean.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

