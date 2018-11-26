PSG-Liverpool, Saints-Cowboys, Lakers on League Pass and More to Watch This Week

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Must-Watch: UEFA Champions League

Matchday 5 sees European giants going head-to-head in hopes of staying top of the group and keeping their title hopes alive. Watch every UEFA Champions League match on B/R Live.

On Tuesday, AS Roma face Real Madrid with major Group G implications on the line. If Real Madrid win, they clinch the top spot with one match remaining. However, a Roma win would see the Italian side jump the three-time defending champions in the standings. Real are not in great form after a shocking loss in La Liga over the weekend. Can they find their form at 3 p.m. ET on B/R Live?

On Wednesday, Neymar and Paris Saint-Germain take on Mohamed Salah and Liverpool to throw yet another wrench in a tight Group C.

Who could forget the first matchup between the two, as Kylian Mbappe equalized late in the match before Roberto Firmino scored in the dying minutes to give Liverpool the 3-2 win at Anfield. They’ll kick off at 3 p.m. ET on B/R Live.

Other notable matchups include Lyon vs. Manchester City, Juventus vs. Valencia (both at 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday) and Tottenham Hotspur vs. Inter Milan at 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

Here are the full standings.

The full slate of matches is here.

Watch This: Texans-Titans, Saints-Cowboys

On Monday, The 7-3 Houston Texans and 5-5 Tennessee Titans face off in an AFC South showdown. Houston hopes to extend its lead in the division, while a win from Tennessee would keep it tied for the final wild-card spot. The line Monday was Houston -3.5, per OddsShark. Watch at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Then on Thursday, the 9-1 New Orleans Saints take on another NFC division leader in the 6-5 Dallas Cowboys, who defeated the Washington Redskins 31-23 on Thanksgiving Day. Watch at 8:20 p.m. ET on Fox. Amari Cooper had a feast with his new team to celebrate the holiday.

Here are the full standings.

Four More Things to Watch This Week

1. You can catch every NBA League Pass game right here on B/R Live, including the Los Angeles Lakers vs. the Indiana Pacers on Thursday night at 10:30 p.m. ET. LeBron James was welcomed back in Cleveland last weekend with a touching tribute video; the Lakers went on to beat the Cavaliers 109-105.

Here’s the full NBA schedule.

2. Matchday 5 of the Europa League features more matchups with plenty at stake. Here are just some of Thursday’s biggest fixtures on B/R Live (all times ET). Here is the full slate of matches.

12:55 p.m.:

AC Milan vs. Dudelange

Vorskla Poltava vs. Arsenal

RB Salzburg vs. RB Leipzig

3 p.m.:

Chelsea vs. PAOK

Rangers vs. Villarreal

3. In college basketball, No. 15 Florida State hosts No. 19 Purdue on Wednesday at 9:15 p.m. ET on ESPN2. Beginning just a few minutes later on ESPN is No. 11 North Carolina visiting No. 7 Michigan at 9:30 p.m. UNC’s Nassir Little threw it down against UCLA.

4. The MLS Cup playoffs continue with the second leg of both conference championships on Thursday. Atlanta United defeated the New York Red Bulls 3-0 at home on Sunday night to give themselves a huge advantage heading to Harrison. The fans played their part.

In the West, the Portland Timbers travel to Sporting Kansas City after a 0-0 first leg result. Watch Atlanta vs. New York at 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1 and Portland vs. Kansas City at 9:30 p.m. on ESPN.

Quick Catch-Up

1. Phil Mickelson defeated Tiger Woods in Capital One's The Match to win $9 million.

2. It took seven overtimes, but Texas A&M finally beat LSU in the highest-scoring game in college football history.

3. Tottenham ended Chelsea’s unbeaten English Premier League run on Saturday thanks to this incredible solo effort from Heung-Min Son.

4. An inspiration.