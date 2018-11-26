Khabib Nurmagomedov Hints at Reconciliation with Conor McGregor After Feud

VASILY MAXIMOV/Getty Images

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has left the door open to one day reconciling with Conor McGregor despite the feud that's made them bitter rivals in the past couple of years.

"The Eagle" defeated McGregor by submission at UFC 229 in October, igniting a post-fight brawl next to and inside the Octagon.

However, Nurmagomedov spoke at a press conference on Monday and said the pair could make up.

"Everything is possible" was Nurmagomedov's response when asked if he and The Notorious could bury the hatchet, adding: "Just as McGregor and I feuded, so we could reconcile.''

The Dagestani fighter concluded: "Who are we not to forgive one another when the Almighty forgives us?"

Nurmagomedov was a dominant and deserved victor over McGregor and ended the bout with a neck crank to tap the Irishman out and extend his professional record to 27-0.

However, the event was marred when he vaulted the cage and attacked Dillon Danis, who trains with McGregor, before two of Nurmagomedov's training partners fought with The Notorious seconds after suffering his loss.

ESPN host Ariel Helwani broke down the drama in October, as well as providing comment from Nurmagomedov's manager, Ali Abdelaziz, who was against the idea of an immediate rematch with McGregor:

Nurmagomedov has admitted fault but also defended himself following the UFC 229 brawl. He said McGregor's mental warfare in the buildup to their bout contained racist comments, and Danis was also accused of Islamophobic slurs to incite the undefeated star, per The42.ie.

Earlier in November, UFC President Dana White gave the impression McGregor wanted to avenge his loss at UFC 229, per journalist Damon Martin:

While The Eagle may be content to reconcile with McGregor, there's no guarantee he'd be happy to fight again. He spoke more positively about a rumoured boxing match with Floyd Mayweather Jr., despite rumours he could defend his UFC lightweight belt against Tony Ferguson.

As he potentially looks to follow in McGregor's steps, he said: "For legacy, and in the sense of the money aspect, and in a sporting sense, I think the Mayweather fight is much more interesting."

Mixed martial arts coach Javier Mendez recently appeared on Ariel Helwani's MMA Showand said he wants to see the rematch, via journalist Chamatkar Sandhu:

It's difficult to imagine McGregor would be as happy reconcile with Nurmagomedov, at least not now when there's so much to be made from them maintaining a fractious relationship.