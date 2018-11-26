Juventus Could Reportedly Pursue Paul Pogba in January If Emre Can Is Still out

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Juventus could reportedly attempt to sign Paul Pogba in January if Emre Can is not back to full fitness by then.

According to Tuttosport (h/t Calciomercato.com), the Bianconeri's plans for January will largely be contingent on the fitness of the players in their squad, as they're currently without Can and Sami Khedira in midfield, and if the former has not recovered it could accelerate their pursuit of Pogba.

Can last featured on October 6 and subsequently underwent surgery on a thyroid nodule later that month.

Manchester United star Pogba spent four years in Turin from 2012 to 2016, producing 34 goals and 43 assists as he lifted the Serie A title every season he was there as well as two Coppas Italia.

His return to Old Trafford has been less successful. While he helped them win the League Cup and the UEFA Europa League in his first season back, he and the team have struggled to live up to their potential.

After Saturday's 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace, Bleacher Report's Rob Blanchette expressed his belief the team could lose Pogba as a result of their struggles:

The Frenchman was guilty of having a poor game himself in the goalless stalemate, according to Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News:

Consistency has been a big problem for the 25-year-old at United. Given he had a much more successful time in Italy, he'd likely welcome a return there.

However, despite his mixed form, he remains a vital figure for United, so it's unlikely they would consider letting him leave midseason.

Juve could be forced to dip into the market in January if injuries leave them lacking options, but it's difficult to imagine them bringing Pogba in that month as a result.