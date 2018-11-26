Monaco Owner Backs Manager Thierry Henry with 'Total Support'

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

AS Monaco owner Dimitri Rybolovlev has given manager Thierry Henry his "total support" despite a difficult start to life as a senior manager that saw him go his first six games in charge without a win.

Henry won his first match as a manager at Caen on Saturday when Radamel Falcao scored the only goal. ESPN FC's Ian Holyman provided a statement from a club spokesperson, who said Rybolovlev visited Monaco training and backed Henry despite him only taking one point from four Ligue 1 matches at the time:

"After a trip to Moscow during which he had several meetings and celebrated his birthday with those close to him and his friends on Nov. 22, Dimitri Rybolovlev came to see AS Monaco's training session.

"He took advantage of that to congratulate them for their win against Caen, and assure them -- as well as Thierry Henry -- of his total support and to share with them his confidence in the ability of the team and the AS Monaco technical stuff to turn things round despite the current difficulties."

Henry, 41, previously served as assistant to Belgium coach Roberto Martinez and was announced as Leonardo Jardim's successor October 18.

Get French Football News provided footage of Rybolovlev visiting his club's training ground, although it looks as though that trip took place Sunday as he appears to congratulate Falcao on his goal. The video also gave some context on allegations surrounding those figureheads in attendance:

The Stade Louis II is a difficult setting for Henry's first senior managerial role given the club won the Ligue 1 title in 2017 before finishing second to Paris Saint-Germain last season.

Rybolovlev has devoted considerable funds to the team in his seven years of ownership—he purchased a controlling stake in December 2011—but it appears a number of high-profile sales have hurt their success.

Monaco helped develop talents like Kylian Mbappe, Benjamin Mendy, Fabinho, Thomas Lemar and Anthony Martial, among others, but all those have left for significant fees in the past few years.

Henry is under pressure to steer results back on track and has completed his first step to doing so, although their situation in Ligue 1 is still not a pleasant one, as shown by Sports Mole:

Falcao's free-kick at Caen was Monaco's first goal in three matches and could be the initial sign of a resurgence under Henry, who is hoping to sew success at the club where he began his professional career.