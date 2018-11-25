B/R Kicks x NBA Nightly: Cauley-Stein with Naruto Custom, New LeBron 16 for LBJ

Rocky Widner/Getty Images

The weekend NBA games always seem to get more attention from the public, which often causes the players to make bolder choices with their shoes. With 16 teams in action Sunday, there were plenty of opportunities for the league's biggest stars to turn heads.

LeBron James, Willie Cauley-Stein and Joel Embiid were among the most notable players rocking unique footwear Sunday. Here is a look at the sneakers that stood out over the course of the day.

Another Clean Player Exclusive for LeBron James

Willie Cauley-Stein with the Custom Nike PG 2 inspired by Naruto

Jimmy Butler Brings Out the Air Jordan XX8 SE

Spencer Dinwiddie Wearing Custom Creed II-Inspired Shoes in Brooklyn

A Personal Touch for Josh Jackson

Kobe A.D. for Kyle Kuzma Against Orlando

Joel Embiid with a Unique Pair of UA HOVR Havocs Tonight

Born Ready with the Desert Rat 14s on Sunday Afternoon

De'Aaron Fox with Yet Another Kobe 9 Elite

Montrezl Harrell with the Bright Kyrie Lows Tonight

There are seven games set for Monday, including an intriguing battle between the Boston Celtics and Anthony Davis and the New Orleans Pelicans. The Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets and Milwaukee Bucks will also be in action.