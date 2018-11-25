B/R Kicks x NBA Nightly: Cauley-Stein with Naruto Custom, New LeBron 16 for LBJ

B/R Kicks x NBA Nightly: Cauley-Stein with Naruto Custom, New LeBron 16 for LBJNovember 26, 2018
The weekend NBA games always seem to get more attention from the public, which often causes the players to make bolder choices with their shoes. With 16 teams in action Sunday, there were plenty of opportunities for the league's biggest stars to turn heads.
LeBron James, Willie Cauley-Stein and Joel Embiid were among the most notable players rocking unique footwear Sunday. Here is a look at the sneakers that stood out over the course of the day.
Another Clean Player Exclusive for LeBron James
.@KingJames brought out another LeBron 16 colorway against the Magic. https://t.co/KUi1HdIVBu
Willie Cauley-Stein with the Custom Nike PG 2 inspired by Naruto
.@THEwillieCS15 just pulled out a Naruto custom PG 2 tonight against Utah. 👀 https://t.co/6PuQ13SEoK
Jimmy Butler Brings Out the Air Jordan XX8 SE
.@JimmyButler hits the game winner against Brooklyn in the Air Jordan XX8 SE “Bel Air” https://t.co/QtSie68kFh
Spencer Dinwiddie Wearing Custom Creed II-Inspired Shoes in Brooklyn
.@SDinwiddie_25 with the #CreedII inspired custom kicks by @k_obrand https://t.co/gtCGmyDREQ
A Personal Touch for Josh Jackson
.@j_josh11 wearing the Under Armour M-TAG tonight against Detroit. https://t.co/eNa3wB3rvy
Kobe A.D. for Kyle Kuzma Against Orlando
Joel Embiid with a Unique Pair of UA HOVR Havocs Tonight
.@JoelEmbiid wearing the UA ICON HOVR Havoc against Brooklyn https://t.co/NgoREF8PET
Born Ready with the Desert Rat 14s on Sunday Afternoon
.@StephensonLance with the “Desert Sand” Air Jordan 14 against Orlando https://t.co/ows6la1JDr
De'Aaron Fox with Yet Another Kobe 9 Elite
.@swipathefox going with the "Legacy" Nike Kobe 9 Elite tonight https://t.co/2VjSKlmCqn
Montrezl Harrell with the Bright Kyrie Lows Tonight
There are seven games set for Monday, including an intriguing battle between the Boston Celtics and Anthony Davis and the New Orleans Pelicans. The Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets and Milwaukee Bucks will also be in action.
