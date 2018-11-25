MLB Rumors: Andrew Miller Drawing Interest from Cardinals, Phillies, Mets, More

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistNovember 26, 2018

CLEVELAND, OH - AUGUST 05: Andrew Miller #24 of the Cleveland Indians pitches during a game against the Los Angeles Angels at Progressive Field on August 5, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Indians won 4-3. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Interest in free-agent reliever Andrew Miller is high, with the St. Louis Cardinals, Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets entering the race to sign the veteran left-hander, MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported Sunday.

According to Morosi, more teams are pursuing Miller, but Miller is "not yet close to signing a new contract."

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

