MLB Rumors: Andrew Miller Drawing Interest from Cardinals, Phillies, Mets, More

Interest in free-agent reliever Andrew Miller is high, with the St. Louis Cardinals, Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets entering the race to sign the veteran left-hander, MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported Sunday.

According to Morosi, more teams are pursuing Miller, but Miller is "not yet close to signing a new contract."

