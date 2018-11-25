Chelsea Transfer News: Eden Hazard Says 2019 Exit Possible, Rules Out PSG Move

IAN KINGTON/Getty Images

Chelsea winger and rumoured Real Madrid target Eden Hazard has reiterated he could leave Stamford Bridge next summer and again ruled out Paris Saint-Germain as a possible destination.

Speculation is never far from the Belgium star, who spoke with Canal+ (h/t MailOnline's Max Winters) and said he could see out his days at Chelsea, where he has a contract until the summer of 2020.

Hazard said: "I have one year left in June. If I don't extend, it (a move) is possible. I can't see myself leaving in January. I wouldn't do that to the club, the fans. Next summer it's a possibility, but it's also possible that I spend the rest of my career at Chelsea."

He was more assertive when asked about the chances of him joining PSG, to which the former Ligue 1 whiz replied: "I had contact with PSG, but it did not tempt me. I have always said that if I came back to Ligue 1 it would be to Lille."

The three-time Chelsea Player of the Year is about to enter the final 18 months of his deal at Chelsea and is attempting to steer matters back on track under Maurizio Sarri after Antonio Conte's reign as manager ended so tragically.

Chelsea's demise last season, when they finished fifth in the league, will be at least partly behind Hazard's doubts over extending his deal. Journalist Matt Law appeared of Sky Sports' Sunday Supplement and sympathised with Hazard's situation:

The player is a potential Ballon d'Or contender and one talented enough to be a major player in just about any team in the world, but Hazard has long been upfront about his admiration for Real.

Hazard, 27, was linked with Los Blancos over the summer and said as recently as last month that Real were his dream team as a child, via ESPN FC:

Hazard's younger brother, Thorgan, was once stationed alongside him at Chelsea but has now found more deserved respect with Borussia Monchengladbach.

Both players were with Belgium during the last international break when the younger sibling said his brother was right not to join Real Madrid—but again, he left the door open to a potential switch in future, per the Independent:

"I know him and he's not thinking about a move right now.

"In any case Real Madrid are in transition.

"He'll wait and give his best, then see what happens at the end of the season.

"He doesn't want to clash with Chelsea. If he does go one day he'll do it in the correct way, without problems for the club."

On one hand. one can appreciate the honesty in Hazard's remarks, and it's likely this season's results and whether Sarri's Chelsea qualify for the UEFA Champions League will dictate his decision.

At least Chelsea can take small comfort in knowing PSG's attraction wouldn't faze Hazard, which takes one of the few clubs who might be able to afford him off the table.