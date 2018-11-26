NBA Rumors: Latest Trade Buzz on Markelle Fultz, Anthony Davis and More

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The 2018-19 NBA season is starting to take shape with most teams now hovering around 20 games played. That's a large enough sample size for front offices around the league to begin deciding whether it's worth bolstering their roster for a playoff push and potential postseason run.

One blockbuster trade has already been made with the Philadelphia 76ers acquiring Jimmy Butler from the Minnesota Timberwolves in early November. Now the question is whether more high-profile players will be on the move before February's trade deadline.

Let's check out some of the latest rumors from around the association and analyze how those possible moves could impact the teams and players involved.

Sixers Willing To Move On From Markelle Fultz

Philadelphia invested the first overall pick in the 2017 draft on Markelle Fultz following his standout freshman season at the University of Washington. However, little has gone right for the point guard since he was selected.

The 20-year-old Maryland native missed all but 14 games during his rookie season because of a shoulder injury. When healthy, he's dealt with consistent shooting woes. The end result has been a minor role for a player originally viewed as a franchise building block.

Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Daily News reported sources believe the 76ers are "tired of this saga," but he also noted his "trade value must have declined a great deal."

Although it would be impossible for the Sixers to receive a return worth anything close to a No. 1 pick for Fultz at this stage, it's probably best for both sides if the guard gets a fresh start elsewhere. Philly should make it clear behind the scenes he's available and take the best offer on the table.

Numerous Teams Linked To Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis is enjoying another terrific season for the New Orleans Pelicans. He's averaging 27 points, 12.6 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 2.7 blocks and 1.5 steals across 16 appearances. He ranks among the top five in the NBA in ESPN's Real Plus-Minus.

His high-end impact is obvious, but less clear is his future in New Orleans. And if the 25-year-old does become available for trade, he's one of the few players who could change this season's championship landscape if dealt to one of the league's limited number of true title hopefuls.

Chris Sheridan of Get More Sports reported the Pelicans, 76ers, Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks are the five teams Davis is interested in moving forward, and Sheridan noted it's "more likely than not" the power forward is dealt this season if New Orleans isn't in position to contend.

While Davis could vault Boston or Philly to the top of an Eastern Conference currently led by the Toronto Raptors, L.A. is probably the most intriguing destination. His presence alongside LeBron James would give the Lakers the most fearsome duo in the NBA.

Bradley Beal Asking Price Is Sky High

The Washington Wizards haven't lived up to expectations with a 7-12 record in the early going, and it's led to questions about whether they'd break up their superstar backcourt duo.

While moving point guard John Wall would be difficult because of the four-year, $169.3 million contract extension that kicks in next season, Beal only has two years left on his lucrative deal after this season and could provide a scoring boost on the wing for any playoff team.

It doesn't sound like a deal is imminent, however. ESPN's Zach Lowe said on his Lowe Post podcast (h/t Dan Feldman of NBC Sports) the Wizards are seeking so much in return for the shooting guard that he's become "functionally not available."

Perhaps Washington will lower its demands if the team's struggles continue as the trade deadline moves closer. For now, the Wiz appear content to hope Wall, Beal and Co. can get things back on track without having to restructure the roster.