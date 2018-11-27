College Football Playoff Standings 2018: Week 14 Rankings and Bowl Projections

0 of 7

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

If the college football season ended today, it would be No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Georgia and No. 2 Clemson vs. No. 3 Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff.

But the season doesn't end today. In fact, that is one of the unlikeliest possible playoff scenarios, since it would only happen if Georgia, Oklahoma and Ohio State—and UCF?—all lose on conference championship weekend. And even then, there would be an argument for Michigan or Texas to jump all the way to No. 4.

Let's not get ahead of ourselves with hypotheticals, though. Instead, let's focus on some of the things we know for sure following the latest CFP Top 25 rankings.

First, undefeated No. 3 Notre Dame is a mortal lock for the playoff, even though it doesn't have a conference championship game. Clemson is also guaranteed a spot in the playoff, provided it doesn't suffer a catastrophic loss to Pittsburgh. Also, with Alabama and Georgia both in the Top Four, it's more than safe to assume the SEC champion is locked into a national semifinal.

That leaves just one spot up for grabs.

No. 5 Oklahoma and No. 6 Ohio State are right at the doorstep of the playoff, hoping to move ahead of whichever team loses the SEC Championship Game. If Georgia is the loser, there's a near 100 percent chance either the Sooners or the Buckeyes would get that spot—provided either one is able to win its conference championship. If Alabama is the loser, though, the SEC might be sending two teams to the playoff yet again.

Two noteworthy developments in these penultimate rankings:

Michigan only dropped three spots to No. 7, despite looking just plain awful in the loss to Ohio State. The Wolverines would probably drop behind No. 8 UCF if the Knights take care of Memphis in the AAC championship, but they are definitely going to a New Year's Six bowl. And they might still be in the conversation for the No. 4 seed if Georgia, Ohio State and Oklahoma all lose.

Washington State, on the other hand, dropped all the way from No. 8 to No. 13 following its loss to Washington in the snow-filled Apple Cup. The selection committee still has a few days to re-evaluate its ranking of those teams in the Nos. 10-14 range, but it's looking like the two-loss Cougars are in danger of missing out on a New Year's Six bowl.

Read on for our current projections for all of the bowls.