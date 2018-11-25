Jordi Alba Defends Sergio Ramos After Doping Allegations, Talks Contract Rumours

David Ramos/Getty Images

Barcelona full-back Jordi Alba has come to the defence of rival Sergio Ramos following the doping allegations that have surfaced about the Real Madrid man.

Per AS Alba responded to the Football Leaks reports by saying they're not true: "There are few professionals like him. He lives for Madrid and for the national team. I think he's right and what has been said is not true. It doesn't concern me, but I don't like talking nonsense."

German newspaper Der Spiegel released a report earlier this week as part of the Football Leaks operation, alleging Ramos tested positive for the substance dexamethasone. While it's legal to use the substance, UEFA have to be notified, which wasn't the case. A team doctor took responsibility:

Der Spiegel also alleged Real didn't follow proper procedures earlier in 2017 when team doctors performed a surprise doping test and Ramos didn't comply with procedures in April 2018, showering ahead of donating a urine sample even though he was told not to.

World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Vice President Linda H. Helland called the Spain international out for his infractions (h/t Jan Aage Fjortoft):

Ramos maintains he broke no rules, however, and he alleged Der Spiegel tried to bribe the club with the information:

The 32-year-old is one of the most decorated players in the game today, winning a World Cup and two European championships with Spain and four Champions League titles with Real, as well as four La Liga titles.

He's also something of a divisive figure because of his physical play style; he holds multiple disciplinary records in Spain and Europe, per Mister Chip (for AS).

Alba also discussed the persistent rumours about his contract negotiations, telling reporters it's "strange" the Blaugrana are not prioritising a new deal: "I don't have any news. I'm calm, because I'm doing things well; I don't know what the club thinks. It's strange because I do not have a lot of time on my contract left. My intention is to finish my career here."

Alba's contract is set to run out in 2020, and German Bona of Catalan newspaper Sport has previously reported the club promised him a new deal years ago.

He's an automatic starter at left-back, but there are fears he could leave if the club don't make good on their promise, per Bona.